152 Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Grammys,Superbowl,Politics & Christian Unity To Swing The Pendulum
15 views
Published 19 hours ago |

In Episode 152 we look at what is transpiring in the world of entertainment and politics. There is a growing tendency to "shock" people and then to call it art. So called "Christianity" is gaining momentum in sport and politics, because of these blatant attacks on morality and the push for "woke" in every sphere is agitating even once opposing sides, to a unity against this "evil". Are we seeing the final movements for the pendulum to swing to the conservative side? Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

