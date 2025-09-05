Explore and subscribe to FREEDOM HUB: https://your-mp.com/your-media-hub/

They’re Lying about Atmospheric Pollution

With David Byrd, Editor-in-Chief, Byrdman Publishing

[email protected]

Slide for this show: http://your-mp.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/David-Byrd-Freedom-Hub-Slide-Show.pdf





When Freedom Hub cohost Frohman complained in his Politico interview about lack of MAHA seriousness about the health harms from unchecked Telecom deployment of antennas outside our bedrooms, classrooms, parks, offices and even cars, at least the leaked report on RFK’s next steps DOES include an HHS study on wireless radiation harm. That can’t be said about our topic this week.

Past 40? Don't have the energy you used to? Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

While several states have banned geoengineering, and while there exists a congresswoman who actually introduced a bill to impose a national ban, there hasn’t seemed to be any slowdown at all in aviation-induced cloudiness. (Go outside today and wonder why the f*ck “they” continuously spray us like bugs!) Maybe the lack of progress in the political arena stems from the fact that among experts on atmospheric pollution there’s no agreement on the facts, causes or motives. Many believe it’s just bad exhaust from commercial flights (including our friends at Save Our Skies, who have a petition for EPA's Lee Zeldin to start a rulemaking process to mitigate same), others nefarious, purposeful spraying by secretive fleets - others add a combo from 5G frequency and weather manipulation. (Frohman's lobbying client, NHF, has an email you can send to your politicians to stop all aspects of geoengineering).

This week, Byrdman Publishing chief editor David Byrd shares what his journalistic investigation has found around the weather modification arena. We know from Operation Popeye that such manipulation has been made a standard tool of our military, and many suspect its use in “natural” catastrophes every year - from the Asheville, North Carolina disaster to Florida hurricanes and fires in Maui and LA. And there’s no reason for the corrupt media to tell us the truth.

David is a former aerospace employee (Boeing, ProAir, etc.) who worked extensively with engine aircraft data and technical publications. When in 2020 the skies above became so dimmed and the weather so aberrant, he felt compelled to perform hands-on research to discover why. He found that the same science that authorities use to dismiss weather modification may actually confirm it. He’ll tell us about a 5-minute method that can take anyone beyond mere belief, as well as a vast repository of credible reporting, science, and activism on this subject that dates all the way back to 1999.

Geoengineering may get ignored by MAHA and most of the public, but advocates and some politicians are refusing to let it be unaddressed. Join us this week to help us ramp up the discussion, because we’re mad as hell about the pollution reigning down onto our heads and what we live on and into what we eat and drink!