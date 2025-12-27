BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The fight for Kupyansk is costing the Ukrainians a great deal of blood & effort
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
127 views • 1 day ago

Unmanned Harvest📝

Against the backdrop of reports about the difficult situation in Kupiansk, it's important to understand how defense looks through the eyes of drone operators. With communication available, Russian Armed Forces soldiers do not engage in rifle combat but instead report enemy locations to UAV operators.

Such footage clearly demonstrates the complexity of the current situation in the city. Ukrainian formations continue to bring in reserves. The battles are extremely intense, and the line of contact remains highly mobile and unstable.

➡️From the groups under attack, it's evident that the enemy has committed not only special operations units but also diverse forces, including freshly mobilized personnel. As we previously wrote, Ukrainian formations have essentially gone "all in".

➡️Any local advancement comes at a high cost for the AFU. Personnel losses are massive, and the use of reserves hastily assembled from various sources only accelerates the depletion of forces.

📌 However, the fact remains that enemy presence across almost the entire city's territory is undeniable. As is the fact that the situation did not deteriorate instantly, and Russian Armed Forces soldiers are forced to fight while outnumbered.

