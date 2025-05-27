SUNSET and the SEAGULLS!

Portugal has aways been a Maritime Nation that is credited with discoveries in the "New World." Even today, their love of the Sea continues. Fishing is a big industry. People flock to the overlooks, beaches and parking lots, maybe even a restaurant that overlooks the water to see the Sun go down.

It isn't just people that want to see "Por do Sol!" So do the Seagulls, and as you can see from our video, they have no hesitation in flying in front of the Setting Sun!

I set up three cameras for this video. One for the Time-Lapse, another for intermittent Sunset Scenes, and a hand-held Camera to record the Seagulls making their last flight of the day!

Enjoy the Show!