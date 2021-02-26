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Bullseye! Syria's leader, Assad, speaks about the morally destructive nature of Neo-liberalism.
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271 views • February 26, 2021
As we all know, Assad is far from living an angelic life himself, but has he ever hit the nail on the head with this one! The Demoralization of Humanity is 'the' ultimate goal of demonic, Godless globalist elitist.
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