MUST HEAR****TRUE PROPHETESS****PART 1****

Regardless of how carnal minded men feel about the true fact that there were indeed 'true prophetess' written in the holy scriptures. These women were holy and obviously had to be....righteous in order for The Most High to use them. Pray that this encourages daughters of Zion, women, sisters in holiness, righteousness, and in the way of the truth. And that it may bring women as well as men to salvation, repentance to Christ Yashaya. Acts 2:38 Blessings:)))



Joel 2:28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and 'your sons and your daughters' shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:

Joel 2:29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.