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Muslims In Belgium Attempt To Bring Islamic State To Power
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25 views • September 07, 2019
The high toll of open border policies in Europe are now becoming clear. Infowars Europe's bureau chief Dan Lyman joins Owen to discuss his battle to drain the European swamp.
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