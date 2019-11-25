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These Dry Bones Live
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33 views • November 25, 2019
A narration of Ezekiel 37 Verses 1-14: This is a prophecy about the restoration of G-d's children; in comparison to a nation of dry bones coming to life. The Israelites were seen as dry bones, nationally dead, and without hope of restoration; just like many of G-d's children are today, but G-d promises that just as the bones came to life in Ezekiel’s vision, so G-d says: I will “bring you into the land of Israel … and shall put my spirit in you, and ye shall live”. This is a poetic narration of the prophecy by Tiffany Williams. Music by: Ominus Instrumental
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