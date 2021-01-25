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Censored by youtube. Razón vs Covid 19, sars cov 2 actualizacion 3d Spanish spoken, español.
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41 views • January 25, 2021
Mientras Sudáfrica se encuentra con sus centros asistenciales colapsados decidiendo quién es prioridad para recibir oxígeno, científicos alemanes estudian las tres variantes aún más contagiosas de coronavirus entre la que estaría la de este país. A su vez, la Unión Europea acordó aislar las zonas que presentan estas nuevas cepas ya que las defensas otorgadas por las vacunas podrían no ser suficientemente efectivas contra éstas.
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