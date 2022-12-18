Circling Animals Anticipate Elijah the Prophet & Messiah Shiloh Bible Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

Hanukkah Sameach! Happy Hanukkah!
24 Kislev 5783
December 18, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel!
In recent days we see the phenomena of animals going around in a circle.
This is occurring worldwide and many species are doing it.
Looking at the code I didn't find any indication to this is occurring because
of Planet Nibiru or the Immaru Star System nor a "Pole Shift".
But in this video you will see that these animals are anticipating the arrival
of Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet Malachi 4:5) and in specific the Messiah
(who is now on the earth waiting !).
This video is called Circling Animals Anticipate Elijah the Prophet and Messiah
Shiloh Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai #Sammy
