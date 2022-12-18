Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Circling Animals Anticipate Elijah the Prophet & Messiah Shiloh Bible Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
110 views
channel image
Zemah ben Yishai
Published Yesterday |

Hanukkah Sameach! Happy Hanukkah!


24 Kislev 5783
December 18, 2022

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel!

In recent days we see the phenomena of animals going around in a circle. 
This is occurring worldwide and many species are doing it.  

Looking at the code I didn't find any indication to this is occurring because
of Planet Nibiru or the Immaru Star System nor a "Pole Shift".

But in this video you will see that these animals are anticipating the arrival
of Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet Malachi 4:5) and in specific the Messiah
(who is now on the earth waiting !).

This video is called Circling Animals Anticipate Elijah the Prophet and Messiah
Shiloh Bible Code.

Enjoy,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai #Sammy 

Links:


Hermes Twitter

@hermesisos

Humanbydesign Twitter
@Humanbydesign3


Mysteries Of The Unexplained Twitter
@AbsoluteCIown

The Unexplained Twitter
@Unexplained

https://www.euronews.com


Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim Twitter https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai Pacer https://parler.com/ZemahBenYishai Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184 Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai


Keywords
messiahchristmoshiachend of dayseliyahumashiachelijah the propheteliyahu hanavicircling animals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket