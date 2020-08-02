What the COVID Vaccine will do...the censored story...in layman's terms

This is the most important video of my collection. I copy and share what You Tube suppresses and deletes. This one tells deep, dark truths in a way most of us can understand.Doctor Carrie Madej is in very good company. Many doctors, virologists and others who understand the biological science are doing their best to educate us. I share Carrie's work here to help get their message out.Scientists from many studies (virologists, war science, political science, internal medicine, etc) are trying to reach us with this information. Carry does an outstanding job of explaining what THE VACCINE will do.You need to know. We all need to know.I share what YouTube censors. Please view Carrie's YouTube channel while it lasts: