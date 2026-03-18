Trump has 0% Chance!" (The Moment They Got SLAPPED Back)

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The "experts" were 100% certain. The polls were "settled." Then came election night. Reacting to the 2016 predictions that aged like milk and the moment John Roberts changed history. From Tom Hanks, to John Kasich, to Marco Rubio, to the squawking hens on the view. Don't forget to thumb it up for the algorithm! X: @rechargefreedom