© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Heartland star Robert Cormier dies suddenly aged 33 Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on Heartland, died Friday. He was just 33 years old.
The Canadian actor's cause of death is not yet known. In his obituary, Cormier is remembered as an "athlete, actor and great brother" who was "passioned about helping others and always striving to achieve more.
Sounds like another VAXX casualty...
Mirrored -
Daebak Pedia