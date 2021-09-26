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OLD LADIES IN MELBOURNE NOW BEING TERRORIZED BY A VERTICALLY-CHALLENGED DARTH VADER ....
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60 views • September 26, 2021
....while tradies are living in fear of being attacked by police for NOT doing anything wrong.
MIRRORED: Avi Yemini - Rebel News
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
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MIRRORED: Avi Yemini - Rebel News
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
FAIR USE NOTICE: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material is made available to advance understanding of educational, political, human rights, democracy, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues, etc. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted materials. This material is posted without profit for information, research and educational purposes.
If you wish to use copyrighted material for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner
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