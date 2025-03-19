SCIENTISTS MAY HAVE CRACKED THE CODE 🦷 TO REGROW MISSING TEETH❗

Imagine a future where you can regrow missing teeth—no implants, no dentures, just your natural teeth growing back! Sounds like science fiction, right? Well, groundbreaking research from Toregem BioPharma, a Japanese biotech company, suggests this might soon be a reality! ?✨





At the center of this revolutionary discovery is USAG1, a protein that naturally prevents the body from growing extra teeth. Scientists have found a way to block USAG1 using a simple injection, allowing the body’s natural bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) to kickstart new tooth growth.





? Here’s what we know so far:

✅ Successful trials in mice – regrew fully functional teeth!

✅ Human clinical trials are starting soon ?

✅ The treatment works through a vein injection – no surgery needed!

✅ Could replace implants and dentures in the near future!





If successful, this game-changing treatment could replace traditional dental implants and revolutionize oral healthcare forever! Could this be the end of missing teeth as we know it?





Toregem Biopharma: https://toregem.co.jp/





Source: https://youtu.be/U9PuAZbCAKQ