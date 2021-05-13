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The "Climate Crisis" is Globalist Swill | Grunt Speak Highlights
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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50 views • May 13, 2021
Be careful when you disagree with Climate Czar and military intel traitor - er, trader - John Kerry.
#gruntspeaklive #climatechange #jennifermoleski
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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