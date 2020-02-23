Ingersoll Lockwood, Mystic Prophet or Reporter of Time Traveler Baron Trump SPOOKY

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Trump's paternal grandfather John Trump worked under John D. Rockefeller who may have translated Tesla's stolen research.
Rockefeller Conspiracies - Too Many to List
Rockefeller Conspiracy Theories
We experience in the biggest conspiracy of all - that our reality actually exists and is manipulated by forces as yet not within our realm of understanding. In that sense, we are all time travelers experiencing in the grids of consciousness as inserts. Clearly, something/someone is keeping Donald Trump in office. Why is he president - to what end? Are we supposed to figure it out? To me, it's all a diversion ~ a shiny object ~ in the illusion of this reality.
Spooky! Forgotten 19th century novels feature the 'marvellous' adventures of a boy named Baron Trump who has a mentor named Don and embarks on a trip to Russia Daily Mail - August 5, 2017
The book titles and the connections to President Donald Trump and his son Barron are just the beginning of several spooky parallels. In the children's books, the novels tell the tale of a wealthy aristocratic boy who lives in 'Castle Trump' and is guided on his journey to Russia by a man named 'Don.' The multitude of similarities to the Trump family living in present-day America and the tales in the tomes have internet conspiracy theorists concluding the Trump family is capable of time travel. In the storybook's illustrations of Baron Trump, he is lavishly dressed and decked in jewels, as he leaves Castle Trump and begins his journey to Russia to find an entrance to alternate dimensions.