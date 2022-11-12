Digital Euro limited (Our dollar will be too!)

EU parliament members & financial people discuss the digital Euro and they claim to want some privacy with investments etc
I SAY that is an impossibility since the CBDC is meant to track and monitor EVERY transaction world wide!
https://reclaimthenet.org/digital-euro-spending-saving-limits/
