100 days of brain training 🧠 IQ Hacker Review of Dual N-Back

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This video is about the "transfer effects" or personal development benefits of Dual N-Back training, which I did for over three months. The most valuable thing I got out of 100 unbroken days of brain training is deeply internalized confidence. I learned that I have the willpower to practice with complete consistency something good for me and benefit in intangible areas of my life with the proper motivational mechanisms in place.
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/872-100-days-brain-training
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