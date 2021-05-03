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The Truth About The Munich Germany Shooting
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60 views • May 03, 2021
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On July 22nd, 2016, eighteen-year-old German-Iranian dual national Ali David Sonboly murdered three women and six men during the latest German shooting/terrorist attack in Munich.
This attack comes only four days after teenage asylum seeker Muhammad Riyad injured nine people in a Wuerzburg, Germany regional train using both an ax and a knife. Officials have reported that Riyad was “inspired” by ISIS, the Islamic State group, but not “officially” connected to them.
Four days before that, 84 people - including 10 children - were killed and 308 were injured in the Bastille Day Terrorist Attack in Nice, France. Tunisian born Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a massive box truck into a crowd while reportedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" and ISIS beheading videos and Omar Mateen research was later found on his computer.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/munich-shooting
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3358/the-truth-about-the-munich-germany-shooting
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3358-the-truth-about-the-munich-germany-shooting
On July 22nd, 2016, eighteen-year-old German-Iranian dual national Ali David Sonboly murdered three women and six men during the latest German shooting/terrorist attack in Munich.
This attack comes only four days after teenage asylum seeker Muhammad Riyad injured nine people in a Wuerzburg, Germany regional train using both an ax and a knife. Officials have reported that Riyad was “inspired” by ISIS, the Islamic State group, but not “officially” connected to them.
Four days before that, 84 people - including 10 children - were killed and 308 were injured in the Bastille Day Terrorist Attack in Nice, France. Tunisian born Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a massive box truck into a crowd while reportedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" and ISIS beheading videos and Omar Mateen research was later found on his computer.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/munich-shooting
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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