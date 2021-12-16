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ThePatriotNurse:We're NOT the Rest of the World: Defiance is in our BLOOD
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86 views • December 16, 2021
Posted 15December2021:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. Was the United States even supposed to function like the rest of the world? Should we all just get in line and do what we're told to be good little citizens? We discuss these things today.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
US Constitution, 2A, The Patriot Nurse, Kings and Tech, The High Tech New Monarchy, Freedom,
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. Was the United States even supposed to function like the rest of the world? Should we all just get in line and do what we're told to be good little citizens? We discuss these things today.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
US Constitution, 2A, The Patriot Nurse, Kings and Tech, The High Tech New Monarchy, Freedom,
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