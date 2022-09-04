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Europe WILL deal with China
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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38 views • September 04, 2022

Many in Europe have suggested that the European Union should dramatically cut-off ties with the Peoples Republic of China. However, Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), a Berlin-based think tank, specialized on China, warns against trying to internationally isolate China. MERICS also pointed out that China is more popular than the United States in many parts of the world as it invests in foreign nations without telling them they need to change internal (and sometimes external) policies. The EU and China are now each others biggest trading partners when it comes to industrial and manufactured goods. MERICS advises the EU to “strengthen its role as an economic and security partner,” if it seeks “to remain a relevant geopolitical actor and protect its own interests and security,” as well as to be more energetic in the “shaping of global coalitions.” This video also discusses Europe's answer to China's One Belt, One Road Initiative called the "Global Gateway." Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel also go over scriptures pointing the fact that end-time European Babylon (not the current European Union) will be involved in trade with each other. Some other items which occurred in Europe that were predicted in the old Worldwide Church of God, like a common European currency (the euro) and uniting of East and West Europe which have come to pass was discussed. And Jesus was quoted telling His followers to "Watch" (Mark 13:37).


A written article of related interest is available titled "Europe to break from China or perhaps get closer as Babylon?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/europe-china-break-closer-babylon/

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prophecychinaeurope
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