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Step 1. Do not consume any fluoride, ever. by Manithya Sudevi
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84 views • February 26, 2020
written full context at: https://manithyasudevi.blogspot.com/2011/10/free-yourself-from-international.html
Contrary to what we’ve been told, fluoride is not a miracle element that keeps our teeth cavity free; it’s a toxic by-product of the nuclear power industry. A deadly substance, sodium fluoride is mainly used as a rat poison and in other pesticides. So, why were we dooped into thinking it’s a necessary ingredient in dental care products, and tap water?
Fluoride’s harmful effects were first discovered by Nazi scientists who experimented with it while searching for methods of chemical mind control. They found that when ingested, fluoride attacks the brain, ultimately rendering useless the pineal gland, our production center for necessary amino acids. When the pineal gland isn’t functioning, we lose our capacity for independent thought. ...
Fluoride is a toxic waste by-product of nuclear power plants. What they’re dripping into our water is not a natural substance found anywhere on the periodic table; it’s a biohazardous material called fluorosilicic acid. Power plants aren’t allowed to just dump fluorosilicic acid into landfills, so, instead of investing in proper disposal methods, or, better yet, implementing safe and sustainable methods of power generation, these nuclear plants sell fluorosilicic acid to the pharmaceutical companies, who, in turn, sell it to us. People, what they are doing is outrageous.
Why do they do it?
As I mentioned before, one (just one!) harmful side effect of fluoride ingestion is the calcification of the pineal gland. Since this list is primarily concerned with overcoming the obstacles blocking us from enlightenment, we’ll focus mainly on that, but be assured, the calcification of the pineal gland is not the only damage done to us by fluoride poisoning.
The pineal gland, also known as the Ajna Chakra, or Third Eye, is a powerhouse of the central nervous system located in the middle of the brain. Scientists describe it as a visionary center; the gland which releases the chemicals responsible for our dreams and creative ideas and the part of the brain that becomes active when intuition is used.
Yogic wisdom says the same thing about the Third Eye Chakra that modern scientists say about the pineal gland: it’s the chakra of mystic vision and enlightened awareness. In Vedic scripture, it’s written that enlightened people have soft, malleable third eyes, moldable like clay, while people trapped in ordinary, dull logic have third eyes that are rock hard and unseeing. ...
Even if enlightenment is not one of your goals, you NEED your pineal gland to function properly just to live a happy, mentally healthy life. Without the pineal gland, we become dull, dry and depressed. Our bodies have pineal glands for a reason, and so, it is our birthright to have them function properly. Those who are poisoning our water supply are stripping us of this birthright....
With the loss of our natural endorphines, we become depressed, dull and lethargic. Feeling this lethargy as the loss of something undefinable, we will seek from the outside world something to simulate the lost contentment which would be better sought in the inner world. In some cases, people will turn to illegal drugs, alcohol, and sexual promiscuity to fill the void; in others, they will take the socially acceptable (and mass-marketed) route, and instead get hooked on prescription anti-depressant pharmaceuticals.
We need look no further than the corrupt pharmaceutical industry to see why this toxic waste they call fluoride is polluting our tap water, bottled water, toothpaste, chewing gum and mouthwash: fluoride poisoning keeps us thoroughly dependent on pharmaceutical anti-depressants. We are bombarded with daily dire reports about the obesity epidemic, but obesity is not the only plague attacking us right now: we’re also caught in an endemic cycle of depression. ...
...
The good news at the end of all this is that fluorides harmful effects are reversible. The pineal gland can be de-calcified, through combining proper cleansing, detox, meditation, and future avoidance of fluoride.
For more information, check out these links, and do some digging:
http://www.naturalnews.com/026364_fluoride_pineal_gland_sodium.html
http://www.fluoridealert.org/
http://www.fluoridealert.org/50-reasons.htm
http://www.naturalnews.com/005900.html
Contrary to what we’ve been told, fluoride is not a miracle element that keeps our teeth cavity free; it’s a toxic by-product of the nuclear power industry. A deadly substance, sodium fluoride is mainly used as a rat poison and in other pesticides. So, why were we dooped into thinking it’s a necessary ingredient in dental care products, and tap water?
Fluoride’s harmful effects were first discovered by Nazi scientists who experimented with it while searching for methods of chemical mind control. They found that when ingested, fluoride attacks the brain, ultimately rendering useless the pineal gland, our production center for necessary amino acids. When the pineal gland isn’t functioning, we lose our capacity for independent thought. ...
Fluoride is a toxic waste by-product of nuclear power plants. What they’re dripping into our water is not a natural substance found anywhere on the periodic table; it’s a biohazardous material called fluorosilicic acid. Power plants aren’t allowed to just dump fluorosilicic acid into landfills, so, instead of investing in proper disposal methods, or, better yet, implementing safe and sustainable methods of power generation, these nuclear plants sell fluorosilicic acid to the pharmaceutical companies, who, in turn, sell it to us. People, what they are doing is outrageous.
Why do they do it?
As I mentioned before, one (just one!) harmful side effect of fluoride ingestion is the calcification of the pineal gland. Since this list is primarily concerned with overcoming the obstacles blocking us from enlightenment, we’ll focus mainly on that, but be assured, the calcification of the pineal gland is not the only damage done to us by fluoride poisoning.
The pineal gland, also known as the Ajna Chakra, or Third Eye, is a powerhouse of the central nervous system located in the middle of the brain. Scientists describe it as a visionary center; the gland which releases the chemicals responsible for our dreams and creative ideas and the part of the brain that becomes active when intuition is used.
Yogic wisdom says the same thing about the Third Eye Chakra that modern scientists say about the pineal gland: it’s the chakra of mystic vision and enlightened awareness. In Vedic scripture, it’s written that enlightened people have soft, malleable third eyes, moldable like clay, while people trapped in ordinary, dull logic have third eyes that are rock hard and unseeing. ...
Even if enlightenment is not one of your goals, you NEED your pineal gland to function properly just to live a happy, mentally healthy life. Without the pineal gland, we become dull, dry and depressed. Our bodies have pineal glands for a reason, and so, it is our birthright to have them function properly. Those who are poisoning our water supply are stripping us of this birthright....
With the loss of our natural endorphines, we become depressed, dull and lethargic. Feeling this lethargy as the loss of something undefinable, we will seek from the outside world something to simulate the lost contentment which would be better sought in the inner world. In some cases, people will turn to illegal drugs, alcohol, and sexual promiscuity to fill the void; in others, they will take the socially acceptable (and mass-marketed) route, and instead get hooked on prescription anti-depressant pharmaceuticals.
We need look no further than the corrupt pharmaceutical industry to see why this toxic waste they call fluoride is polluting our tap water, bottled water, toothpaste, chewing gum and mouthwash: fluoride poisoning keeps us thoroughly dependent on pharmaceutical anti-depressants. We are bombarded with daily dire reports about the obesity epidemic, but obesity is not the only plague attacking us right now: we’re also caught in an endemic cycle of depression. ...
...
The good news at the end of all this is that fluorides harmful effects are reversible. The pineal gland can be de-calcified, through combining proper cleansing, detox, meditation, and future avoidance of fluoride.
For more information, check out these links, and do some digging:
http://www.naturalnews.com/026364_fluoride_pineal_gland_sodium.html
http://www.fluoridealert.org/
http://www.fluoridealert.org/50-reasons.htm
http://www.naturalnews.com/005900.html
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