FAT LEONARD: The Bribery, Coersion, Blackmail & Sex Party Scandal in the US Navy

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Leonard Glenn Francis, known as Fat Leonard for tipping the scales at over 400 pounds, was a Navy defense contractor who bribed Navy officers with cash and sex workers in return for million dollar contracts.
Now Leonard is under arrest and battling cancer, he’s decided to reveal the whole story to investigative journalist Tom Wright in over 25 hours of interviews.