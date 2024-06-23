Russia and Mexico to Receive US Land?

Shortly after US President Joe Biden told Ukraine it could use certain long-range weapons to attack inside of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that two can play at that game. He said that the Kremlin would consider putting ICBMs and/or other missiles in nations that are hostile to the USA. Kremlin television showed Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Mexico, and pointed to damage coming to places like Alaska. Russians have long suggested that Mexico could/should get back lands from Texas to California that the US gained at the point of a gun. Many Russians consider that Alaska should again be part of Russia. Did the Germans propose giving Mexico lands from the US during World War 1? Are there scriptures that point to the strongest fortresses of the US being conquered and having its lands divided by the European King of the North Beast power? Did Russian Igor Panarin point to the US breaking up in many pieces with Mexico getting the land back (that some Mexicans have called the 'reconquista'), China or Japan getting Hawaii, Russia regaining Alaska, and Europe ending up with other parts of the US? Might Russia and Mexico one day cooperate when Europe wants to take over the US? Might Russia end up with at least parts of Alaska and possibly parts of Canada? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel cover these matters.





A written article of related interest, and with more details, is also available titled 'Newsweek: Moscow Could Deploy ICBMs in Mexico; COGwriter: Might Mexico and Russia get lands back from the USA?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/newsweek-moscow-could-deploy-icbms-in-mexico/