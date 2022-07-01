They Want Everyone Marked / Transhuman

Jesus died to save humans not beast. When the fallen angels corrupted all flesh before God destroyed everyone but the fallen angels did not die and they have begun the process again using fear and the love of money to deceive people. This time around they will be thrown in the lake of fire to be tormented for eternity. Do not join them. That is their destiny. We have a free gift to get back to be with God through Jesus but God give us free will to accept or reject him. Once we accept Him. his Spirit will help us overcome our flesh to be saved. Our obstacle will be our flesh because the devil knows it is his niche and is weak and he brings us persecution in the hope we will choose to live our lives pleasing ourselves and other people and gaining all we can now and lose our soul. The fear of dying is something we must overcome or the devil will use it to steal our soul by complying with satanic orders to live in this world. We are all appointed to die but those in Christ get new bodies that will be immortal and incorruptible and will never go through any suffering or pain we do now and live forever.