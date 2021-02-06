© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joseph (Play Through the Bible)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • February 06, 2021
Our little Tot-schooler tells the story of Joseph, using a paper craft of Joseph's different outfits that we made as a "Play Through the Bible" activity.
Playing Through the Bible is a fun way of engaging young children in discovering the Bible for themselves through imagination, play time, crafts, games, stories, videos, and other fun, hands-on activities.
http://www.myallforjesus.com/web/play-through-bible.html
Playing Through the Bible is a fun way of engaging young children in discovering the Bible for themselves through imagination, play time, crafts, games, stories, videos, and other fun, hands-on activities.
http://www.myallforjesus.com/web/play-through-bible.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.