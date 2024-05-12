Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Expanding Awareness
channel image
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
45 Subscribers
5 views
Published a day ago

The Earth is undergoing a major transformation to higher consciousness, which is gradually affecting all of the population. This process is obvious to those engaged with expanding awareness.

As we pursue greater awareness and help each other develop and grow in consciousness, life will continue to be transformed for good.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ reality analysis: https://holisticreality.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com

Keywords
lovehealingmindrevolutionlightlifecontrolconsciousnessholisticpeacesoundrealityharmhappinessawarenessgoodtransformationprinciplesexperiencesenseawarecreativebenefitselfishholograph

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket