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China Has INFILTRATED the American Health System: COVID Injections Produced by the CCP
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Our adversaries are the ones manufacturing and distributing this, not just in America but also in ten other Western countries."
Full Video:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/the-ccp-has-infiltrated-the-american-health-system-covid-injections-produced-by-ccp-video/ref/8/