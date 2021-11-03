ClimateSCAM: MILITARY STYLE CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS! - Elites Call For Global POLICE STATE To Stop "Climate Change!"Josh Sigurdson reports on the vast propaganda campaign meant to enslave us as the global elite fly their private jets to Epstein's island... oops, Glasgow* to talk about the pollution they are literally causing themselves.Prince Charles at COP26 is calling for a military style campaign to end climate change. Boris Johnson is calling for an end to cash. The push for a global technocratic cashless society continues as the elites plan our enslavement. One of the tactics is via climate lockdown which we've been warning about for quite some time. The plan is to force people onto carbon credits which will decide whether people can drive or go outside if they wish. This is a new level of tyranny.Meanwhile, the UK government accidentally leaked a report where they claimed they were brainwashing the masses into accepting the new so-called "green economy" by using 2020's lockdowns as a primer.This tyrannical move will lead to the new world order the elite have been calling for for years and most are just going along with it blindly.Destruction of the supply chain, the inflation the world faces at the hands of central banks and the overall desperation will lead to mass enslavement of mankind. The only cure is disobedience.“Its amazing how many braindead morons the world is full of who cannot see whats truley going on here.CONvid , climate HOAX etc are all part of the BIG SCAM and are complete bullshit and lies fabricated so they can achieve their sick and twisted NEW WORLD ORDER.Convid is simply the thin end of a wedge being used to impliment systems of control under the guise of public saftey , ANY of these measures being used will NEVER go away and the climate change HOAX is next on the agenda to be ramped up through lies , fear and propaganda which their plans , like carbon allowances etc will be implimented into the exsisting CONvid measures.Your temporary CONvid passport will inevitably turn into you entire life in one place , health and vax status , wallet , drivers liscence , passport etc , WILL ALL BE IN THAT ONE PLACE and trackes and monitered 24/7 and the second you step out of line , THEY WILL SHUT YOU DOWN .YOU WILL HAVE ACCESS TO NOTHING” - Slothchunk300source: