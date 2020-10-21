© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DNI Ratcliffe: Hunter Biden's Emails Are 'Not Part' of Russian Disinformation Campaign
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • October 21, 2020
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says we haven't shared any intelligence with Rep. Adam Schiff or any member of Congress.
Subscribe to Fox Business! https://bit.ly/2D9Cdse
Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com
Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/
FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is one of the leading business networks on television, having topped CNBC in Business Day viewers for the second consecutive year in 2018. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
Watch full episodes of FBN Primetime shows
Lou Dobbs Tonight: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlis...
Kennedy: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlis...
Follow Fox Business on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxBusiness
Follow Fox Business on Twitter: https://twitter.com/foxbusiness
Follow Fox Business on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxbusiness
Subscribe to Fox Business! https://bit.ly/2D9Cdse
Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com
Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/
FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is one of the leading business networks on television, having topped CNBC in Business Day viewers for the second consecutive year in 2018. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
Watch full episodes of FBN Primetime shows
Lou Dobbs Tonight: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlis...
Kennedy: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlis...
Follow Fox Business on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxBusiness
Follow Fox Business on Twitter: https://twitter.com/foxbusiness
Follow Fox Business on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxbusiness
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.