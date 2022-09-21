Create New Account
White Horse Media
Published 2 months ago

Society is falling apart, moral chaos is rising, and the future looks increasingly dark. In these challenging times, like never before, we all need to discover the powerful truths of the Holy Bible to help us survive and thrive. In this short video, White Horse Media introduces its new, free, online Bible School created for “such a time as this.” “Your Word,” wrote King David, “is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.” Psalm 119:105. Discover true facts about the world’s best-selling Book, the beast, the Antichrist, the soon return of Jesus Christ, a bright tomorrow, and much more! An incredible journey awaits you at https://www.whitehorsemediabibleschool.com.


Enroll directly here: https://www.whitehorsemediabibleschool.com/new-student-enrollment/

steve wohlbergwhite horse medianew free online bible schoolwhite horse media bible school

