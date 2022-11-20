Sudden Collapse… Brought to you by Pfizer.

(Nov 20, 2022) This old mashup popped up on Citizen Free Press today. Lots of people are only now waking up to the truth. Too many friends, relatives, neighbors, coworkers, athletes, and celebrities have dropped dead or been injured to ignore.
Latest athlete statistics: After the COVID-19 bioweapon injection rollout 1,485 athletes have collapsed and of those 1,014 have since died: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
Citizen Free Press: https://citizenfreepress.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.