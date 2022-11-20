Sudden Collapse… Brought to you by Pfizer.

(Nov 20, 2022) This old mashup popped up on Citizen Free Press today. Lots of people are only now waking up to the truth. Too many friends, relatives, neighbors, coworkers, athletes, and celebrities have dropped dead or been injured to ignore.

Latest athlete statistics: After the COVID-19 bioweapon injection rollout 1,485 athletes have collapsed and of those 1,014 have since died: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/





Citizen Free Press: https://citizenfreepress.com/