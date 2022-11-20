Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sudden Collapse… Brought to you by Pfizer.
251 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 8 days ago |

(Nov 20, 2022) This old mashup popped up on Citizen Free Press today. Lots of people are only now waking up to the truth. Too many friends, relatives, neighbors, coworkers, athletes, and celebrities have dropped dead or been injured to ignore.

 Latest athlete statistics: After the COVID-19 bioweapon injection rollout 1,485 athletes have collapsed and of those 1,014 have since died: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/


Citizen Free Press: https://citizenfreepress.com/

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmavaccinegenocidedepopulationcrimes against humanitydeathsathletesheart attacksmass murderinjuriespfizersadsdropping deadsudden collapsebrought to you by pfizer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket