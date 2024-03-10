Create New Account
🔥 Defense Fights to RE-OPEN Fani Willis Evidence
Defense Fights to RE-OPEN Fani Willis Evidence - RICO co-Defendant David Shafer replied to Fani Willis' brief, arguing evidence should be re-opened to accept the testimony of a fellow Georgia prosecutor. This gets into the weeds and catches you up to date on developments as of 3/9/2024

#Trump #Trial #FaniWillis


perjurycompromisedlied under oathgeo trackingfani willismisconduct hearing

