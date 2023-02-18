Balloon & UFO Mystery Solved

Note: The following comments are based on parody.





Finally!

After firing a $400,000+ missile at one of UFO's, (and then missing it) and firing a second $400,000+ missile again, we find that it most probably wasn't an alien invasion, where they decided to attack earth with the slowest, most cumbersome aerospace vehicle around.

Instead, it was probably more likely that the aliens, who had the technology and know-how to travel from galaxy to galaxy, faster than the speed of light, figured it would be best to check us out before attacking because we'd probably beat the c**p out of them with our superior weaponry and skill.

I'm sure that if they'd been watching us for the past 2 years or so, they'd have had a good belly laugh and move on to the next planetary system where there may be a better challenge for them.

Some people started blaming the Chinese for the intrusions, but the Chinese didn't need any balloons or spy planes to gather info on the U.S. As someone said earlier, all they needed to do was go to Sleepy Joe's garage to get all they wanted.

Video source:

Mark Dice

Starting & closing music theme:

'Circus Calliope' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Opening meme:

Frank M. Lopez

NOTE: There is no connection between Mark Dice, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





p&c 15:24