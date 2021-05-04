EXPERTS AGREE - VACCINE WILL MAKE YOU SICK - CANCER, ALZHEIMER'S, MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS, LOU GEHRIG'S

SOURCE: wil paranormal



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Experts all agree that the Covid-19 vaccine is not a vaccine. It was designed to make you sick with multiple diseases including Cancer, Alzheimer's, Multiple Sclerosis, Lou Gehrig's disease. This shot is injecting the disease into your cells and it cannot be removed. Once you take it, your life spam is dramatically reduced.

Two to three more years of life is perhaps optimistic and it is now believed that all vaccinated people are super spreaders meaning you can now spread these diseases to those not vaccinated.

Experts are warning people to stay away from the vaccinated.