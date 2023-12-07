Create New Account
Giants, Life Extension & How Food will be Destroyed
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club

Dec 6, 2023

Today we take a look at a brand-new dream from Vicki GoForth Parnell. The Angel Gabriel showed her what Satan has planned for the near future!

00:00 - Do people hear from God?

05:54 - The Chimera Dream

10:12 - Poison the Grain and Grass

15:26 - The Future to Come

18:39 - The Chimera

20:52 - Life Extension

24:39 - The Giants

30:36 - The Last Message?

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3zv3c2-giants-life-extension-and-how-food-will-be-destroyed-12062023.html

