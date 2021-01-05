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JIM JORDAN Blasts Democrats_No Hearing_No Investigation On Election
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130 views • January 05, 2021
JIM JORDAN Blasts Democrats: “Four years and forty million dollars on the Russian hoax, but we can’t look into an election that 60 million Americans think was stolen!?”
Staunch Trump ally, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), put his name on the list of objectors to the electors from 6 contested states early in the process. Today, Jordan stood in front of fellow members of Congress and asked, “For nine weeks, Democrats have been afraid to have a real debate on election integrity. Why?”
Jordan also reminded them that “60 million Americans think the [November] election was stolen.” He continued, “Four years and forty million dollars on the Russian hoax, but we can’t look into an election that 60 million Americans think was stolen!?” Jordan explained that they’ve asked multiple Democrat chairs, but they would not even consider a hearing or an investigation.
Staunch Trump ally, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), put his name on the list of objectors to the electors from 6 contested states early in the process. Today, Jordan stood in front of fellow members of Congress and asked, “For nine weeks, Democrats have been afraid to have a real debate on election integrity. Why?”
Jordan also reminded them that “60 million Americans think the [November] election was stolen.” He continued, “Four years and forty million dollars on the Russian hoax, but we can’t look into an election that 60 million Americans think was stolen!?” Jordan explained that they’ve asked multiple Democrat chairs, but they would not even consider a hearing or an investigation.
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