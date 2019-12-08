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Hypocrites, Eco-nuts and Offshore Funding (MIRRORED)
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147 views • December 08, 2019
Hypocrites, Eco-nuts and Offshore Funding (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/IMs2xCFyScw
Ezra Levant talks with Michelle Stirling in this short interview. This video summarizes some of the disturbing aspects of the eco-movement, exploring their hypocrisy, some of the more extremist views and the problematic offshore funding that is behind so many alleged ENGOs and eco-charities in Canada that claim to be fighting to save the planet. They are blocking resource development here but nowhere else in the world where environmental standards are virtually absent. Canada has high environmental standards.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/IMs2xCFyScw
Ezra Levant talks with Michelle Stirling in this short interview. This video summarizes some of the disturbing aspects of the eco-movement, exploring their hypocrisy, some of the more extremist views and the problematic offshore funding that is behind so many alleged ENGOs and eco-charities in Canada that claim to be fighting to save the planet. They are blocking resource development here but nowhere else in the world where environmental standards are virtually absent. Canada has high environmental standards.
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