INTEL HACKS: Do You Belive the GIVESENDGO HACK Could be Anyone Other Than GOVT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Listen to the manifesto and see if you think anyone but govt hacks could have written it. And, why is Twitter allowing big accounts to dox FreedomConvoy donors.
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show