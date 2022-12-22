Create New Account
Mind Invaders Chapter 22 - A Foolish Adventure
The Berean Call
While praying for Carla the next morning, Ken felt overwhelmed by a sense of responsibility for the part he had played in leading her into her present danger. After all, he had introduced her to the field of psychic research and encouraged her to ever-deeper involvement even when she’d had little interest in it herself and her editors at that time had not been supportive of this new direction her writing was taking. She wouldn’t be associated with Frank and heading for who could say what ultimate delusion or destruction at the hands of “the Nine” had it not been for his influence in the past. That realization became an overpowering burden.

