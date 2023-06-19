Martus for Truth: A Government Devoid

When will we ever get a government worthy of our trust? Trustworthy does not mean you hear what you want to hear; it means that—whether you LIKE what you hear or not—what you hear is what is true.
#PsalmsOneEighteen, #Honesty, #ItchingEars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.