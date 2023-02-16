Create New Account
Drink Along #64: Boulevard Brewing Brewers Choice Tenpenny American Bitter Ale 3.0/5
4 views
Beer and Gear
Published 18 hours ago |

Tonight we look at another from Boulevard Brewings' Brewers Choice Box.Tenpenny American Bitter Ale is billed as running 4.2 for the ABV, 19 for the IBUs and a by my eye SRM of 17 for the nice rich coppery chestnut color.

This isn't a bad beer. This isn't a great beer. This is a barely there beer. Upon further thought while writing this I really should've given her a 2.5 score but I already made the thumb so. FWIW this brew is better suited to the folks who don't mind a less flavorful option.

It is what it is

Thanks for coming by and spending some time w us

Please remember to Subscribe as well as liking ,sharing and reminding

Skal!

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

