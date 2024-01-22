Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nimirata says Biden and Trump are EQUALLY Bad. Sheesh!!!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2188 Subscribers
Shop now
113 views
Published 13 hours ago

Nikki Haley: "Yes, they are equally bad, that's why I'm running. It's because I don't think we need to have Biden or Trump.

Keywords
cnnnikki haleynimrata

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket