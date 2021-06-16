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Dr. Peter McCullough w/ Reiner Fuellmich: This is Bioterrorism
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"I believe we are under the application of a form of bioterrorism"

"What we discovered was that the suppression of early treatment was linked to the development of the vaccine."

"I think that when the doctors wake up from their trance they will be shocked at what they have done to people."

"We know this is bioterrorism"

"We know that this is phase 2 of bioterrorism"

"This is the largest application of a biological product with the greatest amount of morbidity and mortality in the history of our country."

"We think we have 50,000 dead Americans."

"We actually have more deaths due to the vaccine per day than certainly the viral illness."

"The real payload of the bioterrorism is going to be on the BOOSTERS."

(More highlights around the 27 mark and greater not yet taken. I will insert more when I get the chance as transcribing takes time.)

"Our goal is to get a big group that they cannot get to"

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bioterrorismreiner fuellmichcorona committeepeter mccullough
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