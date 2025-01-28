Low-tech / No-tech - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-lowtech/
As we have seen on previous editions of #SolutionsWatch, there are high-tech, cutting-edge solutions to the problems that face us. But what about good old-fashioned low-tech or no-tech solutions? From the humble fax machine to call-to-listen podcasts and shortwave broadcasts to the dependable old printed word, today James explores ways to spread information that don't require digital devices or Big Tech surveillance apps.
