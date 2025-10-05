Sky asks Israeli govt. spox Mencer if the bombings will STOP - Israel is still killing after ceasefire

Sky asks Israeli govt. spox Mencer if the bombings will STOP

Who says they will, when there’s a call for a ceasefire

KAMALI: But Trump called for bombings to stop a couple days ago

MENCER: Again, you’re taking the line of Hamas

Cue a full-blown argument

Adding more from this interview:

Israeli govt. spox: EVERYTHING depends on Hamas releasing hostages

Mercer says ONLY after they’re freed, then next points of Trump’s plan can go ahead

'Unfortunately, Hamas have proved again and again that they're a terror org'

Umm... Is that what Trump said? No, he said something like, Israel 'stop bombing'. Cynthia

Here's the post: Donald J. Trump

October 3, 2025, 5:14 PM

Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.



