BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sky asks Israeli govt. spox Mencer if the bombings will STOP - Israel is still killing after ceasefire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 24 hours ago

Sky asks Israeli govt. spox Mencer if the bombings will STOP

Who says they will, when there’s a call for a ceasefire

KAMALI: But Trump called for bombings to stop a couple days ago

MENCER: Again, you’re taking the line of Hamas

Cue a full-blown argument

Adding more from this interview: 

Israeli govt. spox: EVERYTHING depends on Hamas releasing hostages

Mercer says ONLY after they’re freed, then next points of Trump’s plan can go ahead

'Unfortunately, Hamas have proved again and again that they're a terror org'

Umm... Is that what Trump said? No, he said something like, Israel 'stop bombing'. Cynthia

Here's the post: Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump · October 3, 2025, 5:14 PM Original Post

Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy