Mel K & OG Legend Truth Warrior David Icke & Cathy O'Brien On Exiting The Matrix 4-16-22

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Mel is excited to welcome back CIA MK Ultra whistleblower Cathy Obrien with David Icke OG truth warrior legend and author to discuss breaking mass mind control! The master dot connectors brings it!
Please find David Icke and his amazing work here:
https://davidicke.com
https://www.ickonic.com/
Please find Cathy OBrien and her amazing work here:
https://trance-formation.com
Thank you for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
www.themelkshow.com
It's going to be a great year and definitely a year to get and be involved in taking back our world.
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!
If you value our work and have extra resources, please consider helping to support the show.
The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/
Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/
Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.
Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. GodWins!
https://themelkshow.com/events/
Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13-14 (Reawaken America Tour)
Virginia Beach, VA - July 8 - 9 (Reawaken America Tour)
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
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