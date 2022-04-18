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Mel K & OG Legend Truth Warrior David Icke & Cathy O'Brien On Exiting The Matrix 4-16-22
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Mel is excited to welcome back CIA MK Ultra whistleblower Cathy Obrien with David Icke OG truth warrior legend and author to discuss breaking mass mind control! The master dot connectors brings it!

Please find David Icke and his amazing work here:
https://davidicke.com
https://www.ickonic.com/

Please find Cathy OBrien and her amazing work here:
https://trance-formation.com

Thank you for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
www.themelkshow.com

It's going to be a great year and definitely a year to get and be involved in taking back our world.

We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!

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Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. GodWins!

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See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!

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ogdavid ickewhistleblowerexiting the matrixcathy o brienmel ktruth warriorcia mk ultra
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