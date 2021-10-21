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AI - Artificial Alien AntiChrist Intelligence
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446 views • October 21, 2021
AI – Artificial Or Alien Intelligence? Or Something Else?
Recently, the internet and alt-media went wild after the release of news of the Robotic Ghost Dog becoming weaponized. The robotic quadrupedal robot is loaded up with a gun that is accurate to almost a mile. We all thought those Terminator and Robo Cop-type movies were science fiction. The robots were used for all law enforcement, military actions and ultimately to control and destroy cancer or virus. And who were the cancers and viruses? Humankind.
Key Scriptures
Genesis 3:15 And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.
1 Timothy 1:8-10 But we know that the Law is good, if one uses it lawfully, 9 realizing the fact that law is not made for a righteous person but for those who are lawless and rebellious, for the ungodly and sinners, for the unholy and worldly, for those who kill their fathers or mothers, for murderers, 10 for the sexually immoral, homosexuals, slave traders, liars, perjurers, and whatever else is contrary to sound teaching,
Isaiah 14:14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.’
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Recently, the internet and alt-media went wild after the release of news of the Robotic Ghost Dog becoming weaponized. The robotic quadrupedal robot is loaded up with a gun that is accurate to almost a mile. We all thought those Terminator and Robo Cop-type movies were science fiction. The robots were used for all law enforcement, military actions and ultimately to control and destroy cancer or virus. And who were the cancers and viruses? Humankind.
Key Scriptures
Genesis 3:15 And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.
1 Timothy 1:8-10 But we know that the Law is good, if one uses it lawfully, 9 realizing the fact that law is not made for a righteous person but for those who are lawless and rebellious, for the ungodly and sinners, for the unholy and worldly, for those who kill their fathers or mothers, for murderers, 10 for the sexually immoral, homosexuals, slave traders, liars, perjurers, and whatever else is contrary to sound teaching,
Isaiah 14:14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.’
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Keywords
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