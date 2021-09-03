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Event 2021 Par le Dr. Richard Fleming - Tout ce que vous devez savoir sur le cov-ID
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41 views • September 03, 2021
Très gros travail de traduction.
Merci à Jeanne pour ce long doublage en français !
Merci à France Soir d'avoir rendu possible la traduction de cette vidéo.
L'article ici : https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/fleming-presentation
Une autre intervention du Dr. Richard Fleming :
https://odysee.com/@JeanneTraduction:a/RichardFlemming:5
Merci à Jeanne pour ce long doublage en français !
Merci à France Soir d'avoir rendu possible la traduction de cette vidéo.
L'article ici : https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/fleming-presentation
Une autre intervention du Dr. Richard Fleming :
https://odysee.com/@JeanneTraduction:a/RichardFlemming:5
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